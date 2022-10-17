How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Chargers

The Denver Broncos (2-3) will go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT on Monday, Oct. 17. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will call the game for ESPN with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally on Westwood One.

Fans in the orange areas on the map below will get the game on ESPN.

Los Angeles is considered a 5.5-point favorite against Denver this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

After playing the Chargers on the road, the Broncos will return home to face the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire