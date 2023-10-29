How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos (2-5) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The AFC West showdown is scheduled to start at 2:25 p.m. MT. The contest will be regionally televised in select TV markets on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Melanie Collins reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chiefs game on their local CBS networks, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Kansas City has dominated Denver since quarterback Peyton Manning’s retirement, winning 16 straight games against their division rivals. That represents the longest active winning streak against a single opponent in the NFL.

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs are considered 8-point betting favorites against the Broncos this week. KC beat Denver by 11 points in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire