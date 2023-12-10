How to watch and stream Broncos’ game against Chargers

The Denver Broncos (6-6) are set to go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 10. This game could have big playoff implications in the AFC.

The AFC West showdown is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MT. The Broncos-Chargers showdown will be regionally televised on select CBS networks and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Matt Ryan (analyst) will call the game for CBS with AJ Ross reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chargers game on their local CBS stations, according to 506sports.com. (The red will show the Chiefs-Bills game.)

(506sports.com)

Denver leads the all-time series against the Chargers 71-55-1, including a 31-28 victory in their most recent meeting last season. This week, however, Los Angeles is considered a slight betting favorite at home.

