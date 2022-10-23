How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Jets

The Denver Broncos (2-4) are set to host the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

The AFC showdown will be regionally broadcast on CBS networks and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis will call the game for CBS with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Jets game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Denver leads the all-time series against New York 22-16-1, including a 26-0 win last year and a 37-28 victory in 2020. This week, the Broncos are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

After hosting New York, Denver will travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire