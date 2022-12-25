How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Rams

The Denver Broncos (4-10) are set to go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) at SoFi Stadium in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Christmas Day showdown will be nationally televised on CBS and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free). The Broncos-Rams game will also air on Nickelodeon.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally broadcast on Westwood One.

Fans in the orange areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Rams game on their local CBS channels.

Los Angeles leads the all-time series against Denver 9-5, including four-straight wins against the Broncos. Denver last beat the Rams in 2002, back when they were still playing in St. Louis.

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites in L.A. this week.

