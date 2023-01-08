How to watch and stream Broncos’ game against the Chargers

The Denver Broncos (4-12) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at 2:25 p.m. MT in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The AFC West showdown will be regionally televised on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Chargers game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 70-55-1, but the Chargers have won three of their last four showdowns with the Broncos. L.A. is considered a 2.5-point favorite in Denver this week.

The Chargers will be playoff-bound after Sunday, but the game will serve as the Broncos’ season finale. Up next for Denver will be the task of hiring a new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire