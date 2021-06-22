How to watch or stream, broadcast information, time, channel for the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors will open draft season with the 2021 edition of the NBA draft lottery. With potentially two picks in the first 14 picks, the Warriors will find out when they’ll be on the clock in the 2021 draft.

After their season came to an end in the final round of the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Warriors have a 96.7% chance of landing the No. 14 pick in the lottery. Once their pick is cemented in the lottery, the Warriors will shift their focus to the Minnesota Timberwolves position in the order.

Following the 2020 trade that included D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will receive the Timberwolves’ 2021 pick if it sticks outside the top-three picks. Minnesota has a 27.6% chance of getting into the top-three picks on Tuesday night. The most likely situation points towards the Timberwolves being called for the No. 7 (29.7%) or the No. 8 (20.6%) pick. If Minnesota lands at either of those positions, the Warriors will take over the selection.

With the table set, here is the broadcast information for the 2021 NBA draft lottery.

Date, Time, Channel, Stream:

Date: Tuesday, June 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or via Watch ESPN, with an active subscription

