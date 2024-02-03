How to watch and stream the 2024 Senior Bowl

Draft season has officially arrived.

Super Bowl LVIII is still a week away, so the NFL isn’t in full-on offseason mode just yet, but preparations for the 2024 NFL draft are already underway.

A big part of the evaluating process began with Senior Bowl practices this week leading up to today’s (Feb. 3) 2024 Senior Bowl. The annual college all-star game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. MT. The Senior Bowl will be televised on NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The Denver Broncos will have several coaches and scouts in attendance, including quality control coaches Logan Kilgore and Zack Grossi. Last year, the Broncos drafted/signed three players who participated in the 2023 Senior Bowl: cornerback Riley Moss (third-round pick), safety JL Skinner (sixth-round pick) and pass rusher Thomas Incoom (undrafted free agent signee).

This year’s Senior Bowl is highlighted by the participating quarterbacks, Michael Penix, Bo Nix and Michael Pratt among them. To view the complete 2024 Senior Bowl rosters, click here.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire