How to watch, stream the 2024 Senior Bowl

For those interested in seeing many of the top 2024 NFL draft prospects compete against one another, this is the last football game opportunity. It is the Senior Bowl, the biggest and most important postseason college all-star game.

NFL teams had decision makers and evaluators in Mobile, AL to watch practices and to talk to the players.

Now comes the actual game.

Are you planning on watching the Senior Bowl? Here is the information you need.

2024 Senior Bowl schedule, TV, streaming, broadcasters

What: 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

When: 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. Arizona time)

TV coverage: NFL Network

Streaming options: NFL+ app, FuboTV (Watch for free).

Broadcast team: Andrew Siciliano, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Tom Pelissero

