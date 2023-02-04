How to watch and stream the 2023 Senior Bowl

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MT and the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network. Football fans can stream the game using on fuboTV (try it free).

Patrick Graham of the Las Vegas Raiders will be coaching the National Team and Luke Getsy of the Chicago Bears will be coaching the American Team.

Last year, three players who participated in the Senior Bowl went on to become Broncos. Denver has scouts in Mobile again this year to watch more prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft (here are five players to keep an eye on).

2023 Senior Bowl Rosters

American Team Roster

NAME

SCHOOL

POSITION

Steve Avila

TCU

OL

Tyson Bagent

Shepherd

QB

Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse

OL

Julius Brents

Kansas State

DB

Nick Broeker

Ole Miss

OL

Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech

DB

DJ Dale

Alabama

DL

Derius Davis

TCU

WR

Nathaniel Dell

Houston

WR

SirVocea Dennis

Pittsburgh

LB

Max Duggan

TCU

QB

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Alabama

OL

Ali Gaye

LSU

DL

Richard Gouraige

Florida

OL

Eric Gray

Oklahoma

RB

Derick Hall

Auburn

DL

DeMarcco Hellams

Alabama

DB

Hendon Hooker

Tennessee

QB

Dylan Horton

TCU

DL

Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa State

WR

Andrei Iosivas

Princeton

WR

Anthony Johnson

Virginia

DB

Adam Korsak

Rutgers

PT

Isaiah Land

Florida A&M

LB

Cameron Latu

Alabama

TE

Eku Leota

Auburn

LB

Darrell Luter Jr.

South Alabama

DB

Will Mallory

Miami

TE

Marte Mapu

Sacramento State

DB

Warren McClendon Jr

Georgia

OL

Will McDonald IV

Iowa State

LB

Isaiah McGuire

Missouri

DL

Kenny McIntosh

Georgia

RB

Aubrey Miller Jr.

Jackson St.

LB

Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss

WR

Wanya Morris

Oklahoma

OL

Luke Musgrave

Oregon State

TE

Zacch Pickens

South Carolina

DL

Jack Podlesny

Georgia

PK

Jalen Redmond

Oklahoma

DL

Rashee Rice

SMU

WR

Jammie Robinson

Florida State

DB

Tavius Robinson

Ole Miss

DL

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kentucky

RB

Darius Rush

South Carolina

DB

Nick Saldiveri

Old Dominion

OL

John Michael Schmitz

Minnesota

OL

Christopher Smith II

Georgia

DB

Tyjae Spears

Tulane

RB

Tyler Steen

Alabama

OL

Tyrique Stevenson

Miami

DB

O’Cyrus Torrence

Florida

OL

Clayton Tune

Houston

QB

Jay Ward

LSU

DB

Alex Ward

Central Florida

LS

Jalen Wayne

South Alabama

WR

Don’tayvion Wicks

Virginia

WR

Dorian Williams

Tulane

LB

Brayden Willis

Oklahoma

TE

Dee Winters

TCU

LB

Rejzohn Wright

Oregon State

DB

Darnell Wright

Tennessee

OL

Byron Young

Alabama

DL

Cameron Young

Mississippi State

DL

Byron Young

Tennessee

DL

National Team Roster

NAME

SCHOOL

POSITION

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Northwestern

DL

Davis Allen

Clemson

TE

Jake Andrews

Troy

OL

Bryce Baringer

Michigan State

PT

Ronnie Bell

Michigan

WR

Jakorian Bennett

Maryland

DB

Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin

DL

Mekhi Blackmon

USC

DB

Karl Brooks

Bowling Green

DL

Sydney Brown

Illinois

DB

Chase Brown

Illinois

RB

Andre Carter II

Army

LB

Jerrod Clark

Coastal Carolina

DL

Malik Cunningham

Louisville

QB

McClendon Curtis

Chattanooga

OL

Yaya Diaby

Louisville

DL

Grant DuBose

Charlotte

WR

Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland

OL

Payne Durham

Purdue

TE

Joey Fisher

Shepherd

OL

Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame

DL

Blake Freeland

Brigham Young

OL

Jake Haener

Fresno State

QB

Jaren Hall

Brigham Young

QB

Nick Hampton

Appalachian State

LB

Ryan Hayes

Michigan

OL

Daiyan Henley

Washington State

LB

KJ Henry

Clemson

DL

Ronnie Hickman

Ohio State

DB

Elijah Higgins

Stanford

WR

Evan Hull

Northwestern

RB

Thomas Incoom

Central Michigan

DL

DJ Johnson

Oregon

LB

Roschon Johnson

Texas

RB

Cam Jones

Indiana

LB

Dawand Jones

Ohio State

OL

Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford

DB

Tyler Lacy

Oklahoma State

DL

Carlton Martial

Troy

LB

Jartavius Martin

Illinois

DB

Cody Mauch

North Dakota State

OL

Kaevon Merriweather

Iowa

DB

Riley Moss

Iowa

DB

Puka Nacua

BYU

WR

Olusegun Oluwatimi

Michigan

OL

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

LB

Ivan Pace Jr

Cincinnati

LB

Trey Palmer

Nebraska

WR

Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame

OL

Camerun Peoples

Appalachian State

RB

Lonnie Phelps Jr

Kansas

DL

Jayden Reed

Michigan State

WR

Asim Richards

North Carolina

OL

Chad Ryland

Maryland

PK

Daniel Scott

California

DB

Nesta Jade Silvera

Arizona State

DL

JL Skinner

Boise State

DB

Keidron Smith

Kentucky

DB

Robert Soderholm

VMI

LS

Tre Tucker

Cincinnati

WR

Keion White

Georgia Tech

DL

Josh Whyle

Cincinnati

TE

Michael Wilson

Stanford

WR

After competing in the Senior Bowl, many of these players will participate in the NFL combine next month ahead of the 2023 NFL draft in April.

