How to watch and stream the 2023 Senior Bowl
The 2023 Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MT and the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network. Football fans can stream the game using on fuboTV (try it free).
Patrick Graham of the Las Vegas Raiders will be coaching the National Team and Luke Getsy of the Chicago Bears will be coaching the American Team.
Last year, three players who participated in the Senior Bowl went on to become Broncos. Denver has scouts in Mobile again this year to watch more prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft (here are five players to keep an eye on).
2023 Senior Bowl Rosters
American Team Roster
NAME
SCHOOL
POSITION
Steve Avila
TCU
OL
Tyson Bagent
Shepherd
QB
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse
OL
Julius Brents
Kansas State
DB
Nick Broeker
Ole Miss
OL
Chamarri Conner
Virginia Tech
DB
DJ Dale
Alabama
DL
Derius Davis
TCU
WR
Nathaniel Dell
Houston
WR
SirVocea Dennis
Pittsburgh
LB
Max Duggan
TCU
QB
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Alabama
OL
Ali Gaye
LSU
DL
Richard Gouraige
Florida
OL
Eric Gray
Oklahoma
RB
Derick Hall
Auburn
DL
DeMarcco Hellams
Alabama
DB
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee
QB
Dylan Horton
TCU
DL
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa State
WR
Andrei Iosivas
Princeton
WR
Anthony Johnson
Virginia
DB
Adam Korsak
Rutgers
PT
Isaiah Land
Florida A&M
LB
Cameron Latu
Alabama
TE
Eku Leota
Auburn
LB
Darrell Luter Jr.
South Alabama
DB
Will Mallory
Miami
TE
Marte Mapu
Sacramento State
DB
Warren McClendon Jr
Georgia
OL
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State
LB
Isaiah McGuire
Missouri
DL
Kenny McIntosh
Georgia
RB
Aubrey Miller Jr.
Jackson St.
LB
Jonathan Mingo
Ole Miss
WR
Wanya Morris
Oklahoma
OL
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State
TE
Zacch Pickens
South Carolina
DL
Jack Podlesny
Georgia
PK
Jalen Redmond
Oklahoma
DL
Rashee Rice
SMU
WR
Jammie Robinson
Florida State
DB
Tavius Robinson
Ole Miss
DL
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kentucky
RB
Darius Rush
South Carolina
DB
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion
OL
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota
OL
Christopher Smith II
Georgia
DB
Tyjae Spears
Tulane
RB
Tyler Steen
Alabama
OL
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami
DB
O’Cyrus Torrence
Florida
OL
Clayton Tune
Houston
QB
Jay Ward
LSU
DB
Alex Ward
Central Florida
LS
Jalen Wayne
South Alabama
WR
Don’tayvion Wicks
Virginia
WR
Dorian Williams
Tulane
LB
Brayden Willis
Oklahoma
TE
Dee Winters
TCU
LB
Rejzohn Wright
Oregon State
DB
Darnell Wright
Tennessee
OL
Byron Young
Alabama
DL
Cameron Young
Mississippi State
DL
Byron Young
Tennessee
DL
National Team Roster
NAME
SCHOOL
POSITION
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern
DL
Davis Allen
Clemson
TE
Jake Andrews
Troy
OL
Bryce Baringer
Michigan State
PT
Ronnie Bell
Michigan
WR
Jakorian Bennett
Maryland
DB
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin
DL
Mekhi Blackmon
USC
DB
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green
DL
Sydney Brown
Illinois
DB
Chase Brown
Illinois
RB
Andre Carter II
Army
LB
Jerrod Clark
Coastal Carolina
DL
Malik Cunningham
Louisville
QB
McClendon Curtis
Chattanooga
OL
Yaya Diaby
Louisville
DL
Grant DuBose
Charlotte
WR
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland
OL
Payne Durham
Purdue
TE
Joey Fisher
Shepherd
OL
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame
DL
Blake Freeland
Brigham Young
OL
Jake Haener
Fresno State
QB
Jaren Hall
Brigham Young
QB
Nick Hampton
Appalachian State
LB
Ryan Hayes
Michigan
OL
Daiyan Henley
Washington State
LB
KJ Henry
Clemson
DL
Ronnie Hickman
Ohio State
DB
Elijah Higgins
Stanford
WR
Evan Hull
Northwestern
RB
Thomas Incoom
Central Michigan
DL
DJ Johnson
Oregon
LB
Roschon Johnson
Texas
RB
Cam Jones
Indiana
LB
Dawand Jones
Ohio State
OL
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford
DB
Tyler Lacy
Oklahoma State
DL
Carlton Martial
Troy
LB
Jartavius Martin
Illinois
DB
Cody Mauch
North Dakota State
OL
Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa
DB
Riley Moss
Iowa
DB
Puka Nacua
BYU
WR
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Michigan
OL
DeMarvion Overshown
Texas
LB
Ivan Pace Jr
Cincinnati
LB
Trey Palmer
Nebraska
WR
Jarrett Patterson
Notre Dame
OL
Camerun Peoples
Appalachian State
RB
Lonnie Phelps Jr
Kansas
DL
Jayden Reed
Michigan State
WR
Asim Richards
North Carolina
OL
Chad Ryland
Maryland
PK
Daniel Scott
California
DB
Nesta Jade Silvera
Arizona State
DL
JL Skinner
Boise State
DB
Keidron Smith
Kentucky
DB
Robert Soderholm
VMI
LS
Tre Tucker
Cincinnati
WR
Keion White
Georgia Tech
DL
Josh Whyle
Cincinnati
TE
Michael Wilson
Stanford
WR
After competing in the Senior Bowl, many of these players will participate in the NFL combine next month ahead of the 2023 NFL draft in April.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts