Tiger Woods Makes History at the 2024 Masters: How to Watch & Stream the Golf Tournament Online

Who will take home the coveted green jacket? The 2024 Masters tournament continue in Augusta, Ga., this weekend; this year’s tournament launched April 8 and ends April 14.

Tiger Woods made history on Friday (April 11) becoming the only golfer in history to earn 24 consecutive cuts at the Masters.

Golf fans can watch and stream live coverage of the 88th annual Masters Tournament on CBS, ESPN, ESPN+ and online at Master.com. ESPN live coverage of the tournament will include interviews, sports analysis and other highlights airing on Sportscenter at the Masters.

The final two rounds of the 2024 Masters Tournament take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Read on for ways to watch and stream.

Where to Watch the Masters for Free

Cord cutters can watch and stream the 2024 Masters on ESPN via streaming platforms such as Fubu, Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV (use ExpressVPN to stream from outside of the U.S.).

You can stream 75+ channels with DirecTV Stream, including local channels like CBS, NBC and ABC alongside cable channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, CNN, MTV, VH1, Bravo, TNT, TBS and TLC. Plus, there’s a free trial for five days.

Sling TV offers one of the most affordable streaming packages for live television. Plans starts at just $20 for the first month and you can stream 30+ channels. ESPN, TNT, TBS are a few of the cable channels available on Sling TV. CBS and other local channels are available in select regions.

Want more ways to watch CBS? Watch CBS live on CBS.com and Pararmount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per month for access to ad-free streaming and access your local CBS channel. The streaming platform includes a free trial for the first week and access to thousands of hours of entertainment.

CBS will broadcast weekend coverage of the 2024 Masters tournament from 3-7 p.m. ET on Saturday (April 13). The fourth round will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday at 3-7 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s round two coverage continues on Friday from 8-11 p.m. ET. The third and fourth rounds will stream live on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Additionally, Masters.com and the Masters app will stream live scoring, interactive player tracking, video highlights and more.