How to watch and stream the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Following the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl earlier this month, NFL teams will be back in attendance for another college football all-star game on Saturday to scout prospects entering this year’s draft.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Bowl will be played at Yulman Stadium in Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT and the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network. Football fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Before the game on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints hosted the HBCU Combine at their practice facility on Monday. Scouts from the NFL, USFL, XFL and CFL were in attendance at the combine, and the Denver Broncos will also have representatives at Saturday’s game.

Here are the rosters for this year’s all-star game.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Game Rosters

Team Gaither

OFFENSE Num. First Last Pos. College Ht. Wt. 1 Dion Golatt, Jr QB Bowie St 6’3 220 2 Alfonzo Graham RB Morgan St 5’9 185 4 Edward Hicks II WR NCCU 5’11 180 5 Jahkari Grant QB Virginia Union 6’2 195 6 Morgan Scroggins WR Bowie St 6’0 195 8 Antoine Murray WR Howard 5’11 188 9 Darius Hagans RB Virginia St 6’0 207 11 Jalen Fowler QB NCAT 6’3 230 12 Jerrish Halsey WR Delaware St 5’10 161 13 Jeremiah Holloman WR Tenn. St 6’3 215 19 Zach Leslie WR NCAT 6’4 205 20 Taurean Taylor RB Tuskegee 5’6 185 28 Tyler King RB Edward Waters U. 6’0 188 40 Elton Andrew, Jr K Fayetteville St 6’0 191 53 Quinton Bobo, Jr OL Bowie St 6’1 270 54 Robert Mitchell OL NCCU 6’2 305 55 Dacquari Wilson, Jr OL NCAT 6’3 295 58 Tyrese Bobbitt OL Shaw U 6’3 332 62 Christopher Georgia OL Tenn. St 6’3 300 70 Robert Lacey III OL Tenn. St 6’4 337 72 Christopher Simon OL South Carolina St 6’4 310 74 Colby Byrd OL Norfolk St. 6’3 315 75 Christopher Anthony OL Morgan St 6’4 285 76 Darian Bryant OL Virginia Union 6”5 330 81 Tyler Barnes TE NCCU 6’4 235 86 Myles Wright TE/LS Morgan St 6’3 245 90 Jacob Young P Fayetteville St 6’2 250 DEFENSE Num. First Last Pos. College Ht. Wt. 0 Joshua Pryor DL Bowie St 6’5 255 3 Malik Johnson CB Central St 6’2 190 4 Derrick Tucker S Texas Southern 6’3 210 5 Kai Gray S Lincoln U. 6’1 208 6 Jermaine McDaniel DL NCAT 6’3 240 7 Demetrius Mann S Virginia Union 5”9 185 8 Isaiah Williams DL Delaware St 6’4 260 9 Jaleel Scroggins CB Shaw U. 5’9 180 10 Brandon Barnes-Brown CB Fayetteville St 5’11 190 11 Jahsun Bryant LB Tenn. St 6’2 225 15 Keshaun Moore DL Hampton 6’3 270 16 Damontay Rhem LB Virginia Union 5’11 220 17 Julius Ali Shocklay CB Hampton 5’11 195 18 Brandon Gaddy DL Alabama St 6’3 290 21 Raymond Boone S Bowie St 6’0 205 27 Jai Nunn-Liddell CB Kentucky St 6’3 200 33 Woodly Appolon LB Tuskegee 6’4 220 42 Zion Johnson LB Virginia St 5’11 222 48 Brooks Parker III LB Delaware St 6’0 225 50 Devin Harrell DL NCAT 6’2″ 240 54 Juanya’ Majette LB Elizabeth City State 5’10 235 98 Ronald Johnson, Jr DL Virginia Union 6’4 285 99 Ellison Jordan DL Bowie St 6’0 315

Team Robinson

OFFENSE Num. First Last Pos. College Ht. Wt. 0 Emanuel Wilson RB Fort Valley St 5’11 220 1 Larry Harrington QB Langston 6’1 200 3 Jacory Rankin WR Mississippi Valley St 5’9 175 5 Que’shaun Byrd RB Bethune Cookman 5’7 185 6 Isiah Cox WR Alabama A&M 5”11 185 10 Kemari Averett TE Bethune Cookman 6’6 250 11 Skyler Perry QB Ark. Pine Bluff 6’4 210 12 Glendon McDaniel QB Southern 6’2 200 13 Cornelius “CJ” Bolar WR Alcorn 6’1 190 17 DeVon McCoy TE Clark Atlanta 6”5 225 19 Xavier Smith WR FAMU 5’10 170 21 Anthony “AJ” Davis RB FAMU 6’0 215 23 Markel Scott RB Langston 5’10 196 31 Maurice Washington RB Grambling 6’1 170 42 Jose Romo-Martinez K FAMU 6’2 212 43 Christopher Faddoul P FAMU 6’0 200 44 Aarion Hartman LS Jackson St 6’0 245 54 Drake Centers OL Texas Southern 6’3 285 55 Henry Mitchell OL Benedict 6’3 315 57 Tyler Pritchett OL Benedict 6’3 305 63 Brian Williams OL Southern 6’3 325 70 Cortez Herrin OL Alabama A&M 6’3” 310 71 Emanuel Boone OL Fort Valley St 6’0 320 72 Jeremiah Stafford OL Southern 6’4 285 74 Tony Gray OL Jackson St 6’5 315 77 Maurice Campbell OL Benedict 6’7 330 DEFENSE Num. First Last Pos College Ht. Wt. 1 Jason Dumas DL Southern 5’11 270 3 Corione Harris S Southern 6’1 180 4 De’jahn Warren CB Jackson St 6’0 180 5 Keyron Kinsler, Jr S Alcorn 5’11 196 6 Reyondous Estes CB Grambling 6’0 170 9 Nelson Jordan II DL Alabama St 6’3 250 10 Keenan Isaac CB Alabama St 6’2 188 12 Jamal Dorsey DL Langston 6’5 260 20 Olajuwone Smith S Benedict 6’3 175 21 Claudin Cherelus LB Alcorn 6’2 230 22 James Hawkins CB Albany St 5’9 185 26 Devin Dourisseau LB Langston 6’1 195 30 Stephan Pierre LB Albany St 6’2 205 32 Jordan Lewis LB Southern 6’2 220 33 Tyler Moore CB Fort Valley St 5’10 175 35 Dre’Shuwn Terry LB Alabama A&M 6’1 235 44 Andrew Farmer II DL Lane College 6’4 260 50 Ronnie Thomas DL Mississippi Valley St 6’0 245 51 Tarik Cooper LB Texas Southern 6’0 240 92 Justin Ragin DL Jackson St 6’4 230 94 Cameron Peterson DL Southern 6’5 270 99 Kevin Victorian DL Prairie View A&M 6’3 245

The NFL combine will be held in Indianapolis later this month, and the NFL draft will be held in Kansas City in April.

