How to watch and stream the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Following the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl earlier this month, NFL teams will be back in attendance for another college football all-star game on Saturday to scout prospects entering this year’s draft.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Legacy Bowl will be played at Yulman Stadium in Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT and the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network. Football fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Before the game on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints hosted the HBCU Combine at their practice facility on Monday. Scouts from the NFL, USFL, XFL and CFL were in attendance at the combine, and the Denver Broncos will also have representatives at Saturday’s game.

Here are the rosters for this year’s all-star game.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Game Rosters

Team Gaither

OFFENSE

Num.

First

Last

Pos.

College

Ht.

Wt.

1

Dion

Golatt, Jr

QB

Bowie St

6’3

220

2

Alfonzo

Graham

RB

Morgan St

5’9

185

4

Edward

Hicks II

WR

NCCU

5’11

180

5

Jahkari

Grant

QB

Virginia Union

6’2

195

6

Morgan

Scroggins

WR

Bowie St

6’0

195

8

Antoine

Murray

WR

Howard

5’11

188

9

Darius

Hagans

RB

Virginia St

6’0

207

11

Jalen

Fowler

QB

NCAT

6’3

230

12

Jerrish

Halsey

WR

Delaware St

5’10

161

13

Jeremiah

Holloman

WR

Tenn. St

6’3

215

19

Zach

Leslie

WR

NCAT

6’4

205

20

Taurean

Taylor

RB

Tuskegee

5’6

185

28

Tyler

King

RB

Edward Waters U.

6’0

188

40

Elton

Andrew, Jr

K

Fayetteville St

6’0

191

53

Quinton

Bobo, Jr

OL

Bowie St

6’1

270

54

Robert

Mitchell

OL

NCCU

6’2

305

55

Dacquari

Wilson, Jr

OL

NCAT

6’3

295

58

Tyrese

Bobbitt

OL

Shaw U

6’3

332

62

Christopher

Georgia

OL

Tenn. St

6’3

300

70

Robert

Lacey III

OL

Tenn. St

6’4

337

72

Christopher

Simon

OL

South Carolina St

6’4

310

74

Colby

Byrd

OL

Norfolk St.

6’3

315

75

Christopher

Anthony

OL

Morgan St

6’4

285

76

Darian

Bryant

OL

Virginia Union

6”5

330

81

Tyler

Barnes

TE

NCCU

6’4

235

86

Myles

Wright

TE/LS

Morgan St

6’3

245

90

Jacob

Young

P

Fayetteville St

6’2

250

DEFENSE

Num.

First

Last

Pos.

College

Ht.

Wt.

0

Joshua

Pryor

DL

Bowie St

6’5

255

3

Malik

Johnson

CB

Central St

6’2

190

4

Derrick

Tucker

S

Texas Southern

6’3

210

5

Kai

Gray

S

Lincoln U.

6’1

208

6

Jermaine

McDaniel

DL

NCAT

6’3

240

7

Demetrius

Mann

S

Virginia Union

5”9

185

8

Isaiah

Williams

DL

Delaware St

6’4

260

9

Jaleel

Scroggins

CB

Shaw U.

5’9

180

10

Brandon

Barnes-Brown

CB

Fayetteville St

5’11

190

11

Jahsun

Bryant

LB

Tenn. St

6’2

225

15

Keshaun

Moore

DL

Hampton

6’3

270

16

Damontay

Rhem

LB

Virginia Union

5’11

220

17

Julius Ali

Shocklay

CB

Hampton

5’11

195

18

Brandon

Gaddy

DL

Alabama St

6’3

290

21

Raymond

Boone

S

Bowie St

6’0

205

27

Jai

Nunn-Liddell

CB

Kentucky St

6’3

200

33

Woodly

Appolon

LB

Tuskegee

6’4

220

42

Zion

Johnson

LB

Virginia St

5’11

222

48

Brooks

Parker III

LB

Delaware St

6’0

225

50

Devin

Harrell

DL

NCAT

6’2″

240

54

Juanya’

Majette

LB

Elizabeth City State

5’10

235

98

Ronald

Johnson, Jr

DL

Virginia Union

6’4

285

99

Ellison

Jordan

DL

Bowie St

6’0

315

Team Robinson

OFFENSE

Num.

First

Last

Pos.

College

Ht.

Wt.

0

Emanuel

Wilson

RB

Fort Valley St

5’11

220

1

Larry

Harrington

QB

Langston

6’1

200

3

Jacory

Rankin

WR

Mississippi Valley St

5’9

175

5

Que’shaun

Byrd

RB

Bethune Cookman

5’7

185

6

Isiah

Cox

WR

Alabama A&M

5”11

185

10

Kemari

Averett

TE

Bethune Cookman

6’6

250

11

Skyler

Perry

QB

Ark. Pine Bluff

6’4

210

12

Glendon

McDaniel

QB

Southern

6’2

200

13

Cornelius “CJ”

Bolar

WR

Alcorn

6’1

190

17

DeVon

McCoy

TE

Clark Atlanta

6”5

225

19

Xavier

Smith

WR

FAMU

5’10

170

21

Anthony “AJ”

Davis

RB

FAMU

6’0

215

23

Markel

Scott

RB

Langston

5’10

196

31

Maurice

Washington

RB

Grambling

6’1

170

42

Jose

Romo-Martinez

K

FAMU

6’2

212

43

Christopher

Faddoul

P

FAMU

6’0

200

44

Aarion

Hartman

LS

Jackson St

6’0

245

54

Drake

Centers

OL

Texas Southern

6’3

285

55

Henry

Mitchell

OL

Benedict

6’3

315

57

Tyler

Pritchett

OL

Benedict

6’3

305

63

Brian

Williams

OL

Southern

6’3

325

70

Cortez

Herrin

OL

Alabama A&M

6’3”

310

71

Emanuel

Boone

OL

Fort Valley St

6’0

320

72

Jeremiah

Stafford

OL

Southern

6’4

285

74

Tony

Gray

OL

Jackson St

6’5

315

77

Maurice

Campbell

OL

Benedict

6’7

330

DEFENSE

Num.

First

Last

Pos

College

Ht.

Wt.

1

Jason

Dumas

DL

Southern

5’11

270

3

Corione

Harris

S

Southern

6’1

180

4

De’jahn

Warren

CB

Jackson St

6’0

180

5

Keyron

Kinsler, Jr

S

Alcorn

5’11

196

6

Reyondous

Estes

CB

Grambling

6’0

170

9

Nelson

Jordan II

DL

Alabama St

6’3

250

10

Keenan

Isaac

CB

Alabama St

6’2

188

12

Jamal

Dorsey

DL

Langston

6’5

260

20

Olajuwone

Smith

S

Benedict

6’3

175

21

Claudin

Cherelus

LB

Alcorn

6’2

230

22

James

Hawkins

CB

Albany St

5’9

185

26

Devin

Dourisseau

LB

Langston

6’1

195

30

Stephan

Pierre

LB

Albany St

6’2

205

32

Jordan

Lewis

LB

Southern

6’2

220

33

Tyler

Moore

CB

Fort Valley St

5’10

175

35

Dre’Shuwn

Terry

LB

Alabama A&M

6’1

235

44

Andrew

Farmer II

DL

Lane College

6’4

260

50

Ronnie

Thomas

DL

Mississippi Valley St

6’0

245

51

Tarik

Cooper

LB

Texas Southern

6’0

240

92

Justin

Ragin

DL

Jackson St

6’4

230

94

Cameron

Peterson

DL

Southern

6’5

270

99

Kevin

Victorian

DL

Prairie View A&M

6’3

245

The NFL combine will be held in Indianapolis later this month, and the NFL draft will be held in Kansas City in April.

