How to watch and stream the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and this year’s Pro Bowl, on Thursday evening.
The East will face off against the West at 6:30 p.m. MT in a nationally-televised game on NFL Network. The college football all-star game will also be available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).
Last year, the Denver Broncos drafted three players who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl — two on defense and one on offense. The Broncos — and the league’s 31 other teams — are back in Las Vegas this year to scout prospects who are entering this year’s NFL draft.
East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters
Here is the offensive roster for the East team.
NUMBER
POSITION
NAME
SCHOOL
3
QB
Tanner Morgan
Minnesota
16
QB
Aidan O’Connell
Purdue
17
QB
Tim DeMorat
Fordham
27
RB
Jordan Mims
Fresno State
28
RB
Deneric Prince
Tulsa
29
RB
Tavion Thomas
Utah
44
FB
Derek Parish
Houston
9
WR
Jadon Haselwood
Arkansas
10
WR
Kearis Jackson
Georgia
11
WR
Nikko Remigio
Fresno State
12
WR
Jalen Cropper
Fresno State
15
WR
Jacob Copeland
Maryland
83
WR
Antoine Green
North Carolina
81
WR
Shaquan Davis
South Carolina State
88
WR
A.T. Perry
Wake Forest
85
TE
Blake Whiteheart
Wake Forest
86
TE
Leonard Taylor
Cincinnati
89
TE
Daniel Barker
Michigan State
84
TE
Joel Wilson
Central Michigan
54
OL
Spencer Anderson
Maryland
60
OL
Juice Scruggs
Penn State
63
OL
Alex Palczewski
Illinois
64
OL
Chandler Zavala
NC State
65
OL
Luke Haggard
Indiana
68
OL
Earl Bostick Jr.
Kansas
70
OL
John Ojukwu
Boise State
71
OL
Jordan McFadden
Clemson
72
OL
Quinton Barrow
Grand Valley
73
OL
Trevor Reid
Louisville
74
OL
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Oregon
75
OL
Malaesala Carvin
Tennessee
77
OL
Carter Warren
Pittsburgh
–
OLD
BJ Wilson
Quincy
–
OG
Jon Gaines
UCLA
–
WR
Joseph Ngata
Clemson
And here is the defense/special teams roster for the East squad.
NUMBER
POSITION
LAST NAME
SCHOOL
42
IDL
Viliami Fehoko
San Jose State
55
IDL
Dante Stills
West Virginia
91
IDL
Ikenna Enechukwu
Rice
92
IDL
Ochaun Mathis
Nebraska
95
IDL
Brodric Martin
Western Kentucky
97
IDL
Kobie Turner
Wake Forest
98
IDL
Moro Ojomo
Texas
99
IDL
Keondre Coburn
Texas
51
EDGE
Yasir Abdullah
Louisville
90
EDGE
Caleb Murphy
Ferris State
93
EDGE
Robert Beal Jr.
Georgia
94
EDGE
Jose Ramirez
Eastern Michigan
96
EDGE
BJ Thompson
Stephen F. Austin
33
LB
Jeremy Banks
Tennessee
34
LB
Kyle Soelle
Arizona State
43
LB
Ben VanSumeren
Michigan State
50
LB
Anfernee Orji
Vanderbilt
52
LB
Amari Burney
Florida
1
CB
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU
5
CB
D’Shawn Jamison
Texas
7
CB
Lance Boykin
Coastal Carolina
13
CB
Kei’Trel Clark
Louisville
22
CB
Mekhi Garner
LSU
25
CB
Nehemiah Shelton
San Jose State
26
CB
Kahlef Hailassie
Western Kentucky
2
SAF
Gervarrius Owens
Houston
4
SAF
Bennett Williams
Oregon
21
SAF
A.J. Finley
Ole Miss
30
SAF
Tyreque Jones
Boise State
23
SAF
Art Green
Houston
14
K
Andre Szmyt
Syracuse
8
P
Ethan Evans
Wingate
53
LS
Matt Hembrough
Oklahoma State
And the offensive roster for the West team.
NUMBER
POSITION
LAST NAME
SCHOOL
2
QB
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA
3
QB
Tommy DeVito
Illinois
7
QB
Chase Brice
Appalachian State
19
RB
Kazmeir Allen
UCLA
24
RB
Mohamed Ibrahim
Minnesota
25
RB
Xazavian Valladay
Arizona State
26
RB
Travis Dye
USC
44
FB/TE
Jack Colletto
Oregon State
4
WR
Zay Flowers
Boston College
11
WR
Demario Douglas
Liberty
12
WR
Dallas Daniels
Jackson State
80
WR
Jake Bobo
UCLA
81
WR
Jadakis Bonds
Hampton
84
WR
Justin Shorter
Florida
85
WR
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
West Virginia
88
WR
Michael Jefferson
Louisiana
82
TE
Princeton Fant
Tennessee
83
TE
Travis Vokolek
Nebraska
86
TE
Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan
89
TE
Thomas Greaney
Albany
51
OL
Jaxson Kirkland
Washington
55
OL
Ricky Stromberg
Arkansas
56
OL
Atonio Mafi
UCLA
62
OL
Jacky Chen
Pace
65
OL
Colby Sorsdal
William & Mary
66
OL
Henry Bainivalu
Washington
68
OL
Dalton Wagner
Arkansas
70
OL
Brent Laing
Minnesota Duluth
72
OL
Theo Benedet
British Columbia
75
OL
Mason Brooks
Ole Miss
76
OL
Connor Galvin
Baylor
77
OL
Kadeem Telfort
UAB
78
OL
Mark Evans II
Arkansas Pine-Bluff
And finally, the defense/special teams roster for the West squad.
#
POSITION
LAST NAME
SCHOOL
90
IDL
Jerron Cage
Ohio State
91
IDL
Desjuan Johnson
Toledo
93
IDL
Devonnsha Maxwell
Chattanooga
97
IDL
PJ Mustipher
Penn State
96
IDL
Taron Vincent
Ohio State
1
EDGE
Brenton Cox Jr.
Florida
94
EDGE
Titus Leo
Wagner College
95
EDGE
Andre Jones
Louisiana
98
EDGE
Habakkuk Baldonado
Pittsburgh
99
EDGE
Truman Jones
Harvard
9
LB
Jaiden Woodbey
Boston College
32
LB
Drake Thomas
NC State
41
LB
Isaiah Moore
NC State
42
LB
Shaka Heyward
Duke
43
LB
Mohamoud Diabate
Utah
45
LB
Charlie Thomas
Georgia Tech
50
LB
Jalen Graham
Purdue
92
LB
Tyrus Wheat
Mississippi State
6
CB
Jarrick Bernard-Converse
LSU
20
CB
Starling Thomas V
UAB
21
CB
Nic Jones
Ball State
22
CB
Eric Scott Jr.
Southern Miss
23
CB
Cameron Brown
Ohio State
27
CB
Jaylin Williams
Indiana
33
CB
Myles Brooks
Louisiana Tech
34
CB
Terell Smith
Minnesota
0
SAF
Trey Dean III
Florida
28
SAF
Jordan Howden
Minnesota
30
SAF
Christian Izien
Rutgers
35
SAF
Christian Young
Arizona
13
K
Jake Moody
Michigan
17
P
Michael Turk
Oklahoma
53
LS
Chris Stoll
Penn State
Last year, the West defeated the East 25-24 in Las Vegas.