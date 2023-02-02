How to watch and stream the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Jon Heath
·5 min read

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and this year’s Pro Bowl, on Thursday evening.

The East will face off against the West at 6:30 p.m. MT in a nationally-televised game on NFL Network. The college football all-star game will also be available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

Last year, the Denver Broncos drafted three players who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl — two on defense and one on offense. The Broncos — and the league’s 31 other teams — are back in Las Vegas this year to scout prospects who are entering this year’s NFL draft.

East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters

Here is the offensive roster for the East team.

NUMBER

POSITION

NAME

SCHOOL

3

QB

Tanner Morgan

Minnesota

16

QB

Aidan O’Connell

Purdue

17

QB

Tim DeMorat

Fordham

27

RB

Jordan Mims

Fresno State

28

RB

Deneric Prince

Tulsa

29

RB

Tavion Thomas

Utah

44

FB

Derek Parish

Houston

9

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Arkansas

10

WR

Kearis Jackson

Georgia

11

WR

Nikko Remigio

Fresno State

12

WR

Jalen Cropper

Fresno State

15

WR

Jacob Copeland

Maryland

83

WR

Antoine Green

North Carolina

81

WR

Shaquan Davis

South Carolina State

88

WR

A.T. Perry

Wake Forest

85

TE

Blake Whiteheart

Wake Forest

86

TE

Leonard Taylor

Cincinnati

89

TE

Daniel Barker

Michigan State

84

TE

Joel Wilson

Central Michigan

54

OL

Spencer Anderson

Maryland

60

OL

Juice Scruggs

Penn State

63

OL

Alex Palczewski

Illinois

64

OL

Chandler Zavala

NC State

65

OL

Luke Haggard

Indiana

68

OL

Earl Bostick Jr.

Kansas

70

OL

John Ojukwu

Boise State

71

OL

Jordan McFadden

Clemson

72

OL

Quinton Barrow

Grand Valley

73

OL

Trevor Reid

Louisville

74

OL

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Oregon

75

OL

Malaesala Carvin

Tennessee

77

OL

Carter Warren

Pittsburgh

OLD

BJ Wilson

Quincy

OG

Jon Gaines

UCLA

WR

Joseph Ngata

Clemson

And here is the defense/special teams roster for the East squad.

NUMBER

POSITION

LAST NAME

SCHOOL

42

IDL

Viliami Fehoko

San Jose State

55

IDL

Dante Stills

West Virginia

91

IDL

Ikenna Enechukwu

Rice

92

IDL

Ochaun Mathis

Nebraska

95

IDL

Brodric Martin

Western Kentucky

97

IDL

Kobie Turner

Wake Forest

98

IDL

Moro Ojomo

Texas

99

IDL

Keondre Coburn

Texas

51

EDGE

Yasir Abdullah

Louisville

90

EDGE

Caleb Murphy

Ferris State

93

EDGE

Robert Beal Jr.

Georgia

94

EDGE

Jose Ramirez

Eastern Michigan

96

EDGE

BJ Thompson

Stephen F. Austin

33

LB

Jeremy Banks

Tennessee

34

LB

Kyle Soelle

Arizona State

43

LB

Ben VanSumeren

Michigan State

50

LB

Anfernee Orji

Vanderbilt

52

LB

Amari Burney

Florida

1

CB

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

5

CB

D’Shawn Jamison

Texas

7

CB

Lance Boykin

Coastal Carolina

13

CB

Kei’Trel Clark

Louisville

22

CB

Mekhi Garner

LSU

25

CB

Nehemiah Shelton

San Jose State

26

CB

Kahlef Hailassie

Western Kentucky

2

SAF

Gervarrius Owens

Houston

4

SAF

Bennett Williams

Oregon

21

SAF

A.J. Finley

Ole Miss

30

SAF

Tyreque Jones

Boise State

23

SAF

Art Green

Houston

14

K

Andre Szmyt

Syracuse

8

P

Ethan Evans

Wingate

53

LS

Matt Hembrough

Oklahoma State

And the offensive roster for the West team.

NUMBER

POSITION

LAST NAME

SCHOOL

2

QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA

3

QB

Tommy DeVito

Illinois

7

QB

Chase Brice

Appalachian State

19

RB

Kazmeir Allen

UCLA

24

RB

Mohamed Ibrahim

Minnesota

25

RB

Xazavian Valladay

Arizona State

26

RB

Travis Dye

USC

44

FB/TE

Jack Colletto

Oregon State

4

WR

Zay Flowers

Boston College

11

WR

Demario Douglas

Liberty

12

WR

Dallas Daniels

Jackson State

80

WR

Jake Bobo

UCLA

81

WR

Jadakis Bonds

Hampton

84

WR

Justin Shorter

Florida

85

WR

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

West Virginia

88

WR

Michael Jefferson

Louisiana

82

TE

Princeton Fant

Tennessee

83

TE

Travis Vokolek

Nebraska

86

TE

Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan

89

TE

Thomas Greaney

Albany

51

OL

Jaxson Kirkland

Washington

55

OL

Ricky Stromberg

Arkansas

56

OL

Atonio Mafi

UCLA

62

OL

Jacky Chen

Pace

65

OL

Colby Sorsdal

William & Mary

66

OL

Henry Bainivalu

Washington

68

OL

Dalton Wagner

Arkansas

70

OL

Brent Laing

Minnesota Duluth

72

OL

Theo Benedet

British Columbia

75

OL

Mason Brooks

Ole Miss

76

OL

Connor Galvin

Baylor

77

OL

Kadeem Telfort

UAB

78

OL

Mark Evans II

Arkansas Pine-Bluff

And finally, the defense/special teams roster for the West squad.

#

POSITION

LAST NAME

SCHOOL

90

IDL

Jerron Cage

Ohio State

91

IDL

Desjuan Johnson

Toledo

93

IDL

Devonnsha Maxwell

Chattanooga

97

IDL

PJ Mustipher

Penn State

96

IDL

Taron Vincent

Ohio State

1

EDGE

Brenton Cox Jr.

Florida

94

EDGE

Titus Leo

Wagner College

95

EDGE

Andre Jones

Louisiana

98

EDGE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Pittsburgh

99

EDGE

Truman Jones

Harvard

9

LB

Jaiden Woodbey

Boston College

32

LB

Drake Thomas

NC State

41

LB

Isaiah Moore

NC State

42

LB

Shaka Heyward

Duke

43

LB

Mohamoud Diabate

Utah

45

LB

Charlie Thomas

Georgia Tech

50

LB

Jalen Graham

Purdue

92

LB

Tyrus Wheat

Mississippi State

6

CB

Jarrick Bernard-Converse

LSU

20

CB

Starling Thomas V

UAB

21

CB

Nic Jones

Ball State

22

CB

Eric Scott Jr.

Southern Miss

23

CB

Cameron Brown

Ohio State

27

CB

Jaylin Williams

Indiana

33

CB

Myles Brooks

Louisiana Tech

34

CB

Terell Smith

Minnesota

0

SAF

Trey Dean III

Florida

28

SAF

Jordan Howden

Minnesota

30

SAF

Christian Izien

Rutgers

35

SAF

Christian Young

Arizona

13

K

Jake Moody

Michigan

17

P

Michael Turk

Oklahoma

53

LS

Chris Stoll

Penn State

Last year, the West defeated the East 25-24 in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

