How to watch, stream 2022 NFL draft; NFL draft order; when the Cardinals pick

The day is finally here! The 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night with just the first round. It’s certainly one of the most exciting sporting events every year and the hype surrounding this year’s class is through the roof.

One of the highlights of this year’s draft is the uncertainty of what teams will do. There seems to be more question marks than previous years, especially considering the No. 1 overall pick is far from a lock as it has been in recent years.

Here’s the key information you need to know:

How to watch 2022 NFL draft

The NFL draft kicks off Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Arizona time (8 p.m. ET). The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first selection and will likely be making their pick around 5:20-5:30. The draft will be available on three major channels.

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will all be televising the draft. It will also be available on ESPN Deportes.

The ESPN broadcast will be highlighted by Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and hosted by Mike Greenberg. Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will report on trades and other breaking news.

The NFL Network crew will feature Rich Eisen, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah. Insider Ian Rapoport will cover all the breaking news. There will be appearances from college football analyst Joel Klatt and former Cardinal great Kurt Warner.

How to stream, listen to 2022 NFL draft

The NFL Draft will be available to stream on NFL.com and ESPN.com. Check your cellular plan and cable accounts associated with the app prior to 5:00 p.m. to make sure you have no issues streaming the draft once it goes live.

The Draft will also be available on Sirius XM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.

NFL draft order

How long does each team have?

For the first round, teams will have 10 minutes to make their selection. It will decrease to seven minutes for the second round on Friday, five minutes for the third round on Friday and Rounds 4-6 Saturday and finally drop to four minutes for the seventh round Saturday.

The Cardinals’ first-round pick

The Cardinals are sitting at the 23rd pick in the first round of this year’s draft. There are plenty of rumors swirling that the team is looking to make a trade up. Others say they may move down if the players they covet are off the board. If they stay at 23, however, expect them to make that pick around the 7:30 p.m. mark.

As a reminder, the Cardinals have the following picks as of right now:

Round 1: 23 overall

Round 2: 55 overall

Round 3: 87 overall

Round 6: 201 overall

Round 6: 215 overall

Round 7: 244 overall

Round 7: 256 overall

Round 7: 257 overall

