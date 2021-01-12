Watch: Stirring moment as Alabama’s injured Landon Dickerson snaps ball on final play

The last play of Alabama’s 52-24 victory over Ohio State on Monday provided one of the most emotional moments of the college football season.

Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson was lost, seemingly for the season, when he tore his ACL. The Rimington Trophy winner, however, had his 2020 season cut short in the SEC Championship Game.

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson is in full uniform and snapping to Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/TbRyl6NZnn — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 12, 2021

Landon Dickerson, in full uniform despite recent knee surgery, leads the offensive line huddle for the final time. He has not gone through full warmups; Chris Owens is still the center. pic.twitter.com/Po66HHbWKz — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 12, 2021

At the end of the romp, Dickerson jubilantly ran over to coach Nick Saban, who sent him into the game with braces on both knees.

Every player in the Alabama huddle hugged the lineman who went to the line of scrimmage and snapped the ball to Bryce Young for the final flourish on an undefeated season.