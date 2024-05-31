Watch Steven Milam’s walk-off home run as LSU baseball beats Wofford in NCAA regional opener

Steven Milam had already gone yard once as he stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning.

The first time around, Milam broke a 2-0 shutout with a solo shot in the seventh inning. The second time, Milam delivered some more heroics.

In a 3-3 game, Milam’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth walked it off as the Tigers won 4-3 and will advance to the winners’ bracket to face either Chapel Hill Regional host North Carolina or Long Island on Saturday night.

Check out the video of Milam’s home run, which marked his second walk-off in as many weeks after he did so against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

Milam and the Tigers will be back in action in the winners’ bracket on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire