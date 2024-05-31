Watch Steven Milam hit a monster solo shot to cut deficit against Wofford in regional opener

LSU baseball struggled to find much offense in the early goings of its NCAA Chapel Hill Regional opener against Wofford.

The Tigers managed just two hits and no runs through the first six innings of play as they trailed 2-0, but “Monster” Steven Milam changed that leading off the bottom of the seventh.

Milam absolutely unloaded on a pitch, which he sent over the fence in left-center field for a solo home run that cut the Terriers’ lead to just one run.

The true freshman from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has had a huge first season with the Tigers and has been a major part of their late-season turnaround.

Milam, who hit a walk-off for LSU in the SEC Tournament, debuted a new Tiger-stripe hairstyle ahead of the regional. Perhaps that has been a difference-maker for him.

