WATCH: Steven Izzo assists Davis Smith’s 3-point basket in MSU basketball’s NCAA Tourney win

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

The Spartans knocked off Mississippi State in the Round of 64 on Thursday afternoon in dominating fashion, 69-51.

To cap off the outstanding performance by Michigan State, the fans were given a treat when the walk-ons got into the game in the last minute, including Steven Izzo.

With the walk-ons go in the game, the fans got another treat, when Izzo assisted a Davis Smith three point basket to cap the win.

Watch the play via X:

