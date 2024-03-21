WATCH: Steven Izzo assists Davis Smith’s 3-point basket in MSU basketball’s NCAA Tourney win

The Spartans knocked off Mississippi State in the Round of 64 on Thursday afternoon in dominating fashion, 69-51.

To cap off the outstanding performance by Michigan State, the fans were given a treat when the walk-ons got into the game in the last minute, including Steven Izzo.

With the walk-ons go in the game, the fans got another treat, when Izzo assisted a Davis Smith three point basket to cap the win.

Watch the play via X:

STEVEN IZZO WITH THE ASSIST 🙌 The @MSU_Basketball bench LOVES IT!! (via @MarchMadnessMBB)pic.twitter.com/4v04liHq3V — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire