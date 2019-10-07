Watch Steve Young, Jerry Rice play catch ahead of 49ers-Browns game

The 49ers might be beginning a new era of their glory days, but ahead of their Week 5 "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Cleveland Browns, their fans were reminded of glory days from the past.

Two of the most beloved players in franchise history -- Jerry Rice and Steve Young -- were seen tossing the pigskin on the side of the field at Levi's Stadium.

Just a quick game of catch between two old friends and #49ers alumni WR @JerryRice and QB Steve Young.

Just like old times. pic.twitter.com/lDMxt2WUsX

— Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 7, 2019

Just like the old days.



Young to @JerryRice pic.twitter.com/xP93RKjWQO



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 8, 2019

Looks like they still got it.

Young-to-Rice was one of the most prolific connections in league history, as the Hall of Fame quarterback and receiver combined for 92 touchdown passes. Oh, they also won a Super Bowl together.

Heading into Monday night, the 49ers rank second in the NFL with an average of 32.0 points per game. Having Young and Rice on the sideline surely can be viewed as a positive omen for continued success.

