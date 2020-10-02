Watch: Steve Smith rips Gregg Williams for Jets’ late hits on Thursday night

If you passed on watching last night’s matchup between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos nobody would blame you. Sloppiness often defines Thursday Night Football games and anytime the Jets are involved (during a full moon, no less) there’s a strong chance for nonsense. The Broncos beat the Jets 37-28 but not before New York’s defense landed several late hits on Denver’s backup quarterback Brett Rypien, starting in the place of Drew Lock. The team was flagged for six personal fouls.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith knows what it’s like to play against a Gregg Williams-coached defense from the days when he was doing the same thing with the Saints. Watch Smith rip Williams on NFL Network after the game.

Steve Smith blasts #Jets DC Gregg Williams for all the late hits. “That’s what he wants his players on defense to be. … His defense is about that BS. That’s how he coaches them. That’s how he influences them.” pic.twitter.com/cyuo0bdUMM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020





Coaches can be dirty, too. Williams should have been banned from the league following the bounty scandal and every week he isn’t puts another team at risk.

Related