Watch Steve Kerr hit half-court underhand shot before Game 5 of NBA Finals originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors players not named Steph Curry or Klay Thompson have only made a total of 17 3-pointers through four games in the NBA Finals this year.

If only head coach Steve Kerr could suit up to help increase that number.

Kerr nailed an underhanded half-court heave during the Warriors' shootaround Monday morning before Game 5 against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Coach Kerr. Underhand. From half court 💦😂 pic.twitter.com/CCRVu7PYe4 — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) June 10, 2019

For a team that's on the brink of elimination, the Warriors and their head coach seem loose like they always do. Perhaps it's because they know good news is on the way.

Warriors star Kevin Durant, who has missed the team's last nine games since straining his right calf in the Western Conference semifinals, is a game-time decision for Monday night.

"He looked good, and we'll see where it goes," Kerr told reporters.

Whether or not Durant returns, the Warriors will have to take a page out of Kerr's book and starting draining shots from beyond the arc.