Watch Steve Kerr fulfill 'Ted Lasso' dance promise during Warriors parade

Watch Kerr fulfill 'Ted Lasso' dance promise in parade ... sort of

Steve Kerr’s coaching abilities are much better than his dancing.

That much was evident during the Warriors championship parade on Monday, where he fulfilled his promise to do the “Ted Lasso” dance made famous by AFC Richmond’s coach from the hit Apple TV show. Kerr previously had vowed to give it his best shot if the Warriors won a title this season.

They did, and he delivered.

As the bus he was riding on made its way down Market Street, Kerr did his best attempt at Lasso’s dance. And even he knew it wasn’t anything to write home about.

The official Ted Lasso Twitter account even weighed in on Kerr’s form, comparing the Golden State coach’s try to a Draymond Green board.

As beautiful as a Draymond rebound - equal parts effort and elbows. https://t.co/JawTbDTqga — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 20, 2022

The roots between Kerr and the hit show run surprisingly deep. Kerr’s son Matthew worked in the show’s writers room, and the coach once even hilariously Zoom-bombed one of his son’s meetings for the show.

While Lasso might be able to teach Kerr a thing or two about dancing, the nine-time NBA champion certainly could teach the fictional character how to win.

