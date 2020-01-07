Watch Steve Kerr get ejected after yelling at Warriors-Kings officials

After watching his team struggle through much of the first half against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ran out of patience -- but not with his players.

No, instead, his anger was directed at the officials -- and he let them hear it.

After a series of calls went against Golden State -- or simply weren't called at all -- Kerr said the magic words and received a technical foul.

And then another one.

Any lip readers out there? 🤬 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhmDj82PKT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 7, 2020

Kerr eventually left the court after being ejected, but not before pointing out exactly what the officials missed. Believe it or not, as young as Golden 1 Center is, Monday's game was actually the second time Kerr had been ejected from the Kings' (still) new arena, with the first instance coming back on Feb. 4, 2017.

That first instance also coincides with the Kings' one and only win over the Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Golden State went into halftime down 12 points -- and a head coach -- so the Warriors will have to complete a comeback to avoid establishing a pattern.

