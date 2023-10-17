Watch: Steve Kerr checks fantasy score during press conference

Steve Kerr has won nine NBA championships during his career. Five of those championships came as a player; four have been as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. As such, Kerr is used to being in front of the media, especially during post-game interviews. Yet, on October 15, Kerr took his comfort to a new level.

When speaking to the media following the Warriors’ 121-115 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings, Kerr delayed the start of the press conference. The veteran head coach wanted to check his fantasy football results before answering any questions and quickly revealed that he’d won, making it two wins in one day.

That's two wins for Steve Kerr today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DPETOoZHNM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2023

Kerr has endured a busy summer. He led Team USA at the FIBA World Cup and is now implementing some new wrinkles to his offensive and defensive scheme as he looks to freshen up the Warriors’ approach ahead of the new season.

You can watch Kerr’s hilarious moment with the media in the embedded clip above.

