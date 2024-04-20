Watch: Steve Angeli finds Eli Raridon for first score of Notre Dame’s spring game

The first few minutes of Notre Dame football’s spring game was pretty boring, but that all changed when the Blue team found the end zone.

Quarterback Steve Angeli, who led the Irish to an impressive win in the Sun Bowl, looks like he has picked up where he left off. He was accurate and on time with his throws, moving his team down the field.

On 3rd-and-ten Angeli made a fantastic hard count to get the defense to jump offsides. The “free play” saw the sophomore find tight end Eli Raridon over the middle, who juggled the ball, got control and powered his way for the first score of the Blue and Gold game.

Big things are expect from both players, even if Angeli is expected to be Riley Leonard’s backup when the season begins.

