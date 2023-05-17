Watch: Stetson Bennett launches 2 perfect deep passes in Rams practice

One of the knocks on Stetson Bennett coming out of Georgia was his lack of arm strength. He’s a smaller quarterback by the NFL’s standards, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t still connect on deep passes down the field.

He did that plenty at Georgia and in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, he launched two perfect passes deep that connected with Sam James and Van Jefferson. You’ll notice Sean McVay in coverage on Jefferson in the second clip, showing off some wheels of his own against the Rams’ No. 2 receiver.

Bennett seemed to put both throws in the perfect spot, even if it was against air with no real defender in coverage.

The Rams expect Bennett to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Matthew Stafford, so he’ll be one injury away from being the team’s starting quarterback. The Rams will be in trouble if Stafford goes down for any amount of time, but if Bennett can come in and play at a relatively high level, he can keep the team afloat until Stafford returns.

