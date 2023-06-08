Watch: Stetson Bennett gets surprise message and signed jersey from Aaron Rodgers

Stetson Bennett entered the NFL with his share of doubters. He was called too small, too old and not talented enough to be a franchise quarterback.

The Rams believed in him enough to select him in the fourth round, earlier than most fans expected him to be drafted, all but trusting him to be Matthew Stafford’s immediate backup and potentially a future starter.

Aaron Rodgers is another guy who believed in Bennett. Fanatics shared a video of rookies getting heartfelt and encouraging messages from their NFL idols, and for Bennett, he got one from Rodgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett also received a signed jersey from Rodgers with the message, “Stetson, loved watching you at Georgia.” Fanatics didn’t show what Rodgers said to Bennett in his personal message, but the whole video is fantastic.

Here's a pre-season pep talk from the Rookie Premiere that these @NFL rookies will never forget #FanaticsLockerRoom Good luck to all the rookies! pic.twitter.com/zZEeInX85I — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire