WATCH: Stephon Gilmore shares heartwarming moment with bullied youth football player

Stephon Gilmore is letting his actions do the talking this season -- both on and off the field.

The New England Patriots' All-Pro cornerback recently became interested in the story of Quinn Miller, a 12-year-old football player from Pawtucket, R.I., who wears Gilmore's No. 24 and was being bullied at her school for playing football.

Gilmore noted he would love to meet Quinn in person and asked Twitter to help make the connection.

It appears Twitter succeeded, because both Gilmore and Patriots owner Robert Kraft met Quinn in person Saturday morning at Gillette Stadium.

What a great moment this morning for Pawtucket 12 year old Quinn Miller who was being bullied for playing football.



She got to meet @Patriots All-Pro cornerback @BumpNrunGilm0re and team owner Robert Kraft. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/PJm5f6rBgV



— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) October 26, 2019

Gilmore presented Quinn with three tickets to the Patriots Hall of Fame as well as three tickets to New England's game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Quinn appeared a little overwhelmed by the moment, but Gilmore made her feel comfortable by admitting he's "shy too."

Gilmore isn't the only high-profile football figure supporting Quinn, as former Arizona Cardinals intern Jen Welter -- the NFL's first female coach -- tweeted her support for the 12-year-old Friday.

Perhaps Gilmore will turn to Quinn for inspiration Sunday as his Patriots defense aims to build on its historic start to the season.

