Watch Stephen Curry put on a show, score 46, lift Warriors past Grizzlies

No Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole, both in health and safety protocols. No Andre Iguodala because of knee issues. Obviously still no Klay Thompson or James Wiseman (think January for those two).

If the Warriors were going to beat a feisty Memphis Grizzlies team, they would need MVP Stephen Curry.

They got him — 46 points, hitting 8-of-14 from 3, and dominating the game.

Curry saved his best for the clutch — 15 points and 3-of-6 from 3 in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors had been winning but had not looked like the same team of late — they went 5-2 in their last seven heading into Wednesday, but with a 0.0 net rating. Curry himself had been in a bit of a slump, surrounding his highly publicized chase to pass Ray Allen and become the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader.

The Warriors looked like their early-season selves beating the Grizzlies 113-104. They will need to be those Warriors going against the other top team from the first part of the season, the Phoenix Suns, on Christmas Day.

