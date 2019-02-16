Watch Stephen Curry’s mother Sonya hit underhand half-court shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sonya Curry wins the game of H-O-R-S-E.

It’s all things Curry at All-Star weekend in Charlotte. Father Dell Demps has his number hanging from the rafters in the Spectrum Center (and is now the Hornets’ broadcast color commentator). Stephen Curry is coming home and will play in the big game, his brother Seth Curry will go up against him in the three-point contest.

And the shot of the weekend may go to Sonya Curry, who drained an underhand half-courter to win a family shootout at the unveiling of a refurbished at a community center in Charlotte during All-Star weekend.

Sonya may have the shot of the weekend. I’d say no way Stephen can hit that shot, but I think we all know better.