WATCH: Stephen Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last.

With two seconds left on the clock, Curry swiped the ball from C's star Jayson Tatum and heaved it from halfcourt. You can probably guess what happened next.

Curry's ridiculous shot gave Golden State a 55-54 lead at halftime. The two-time MVP finished the half with 15 points.

The Celtics have had no answer for Curry in recent meetings. Since the start of the 2022 NBA Finals, Curry is averaging 31.3 points per game vs. Boston.