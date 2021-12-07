Watch Stephen Curry drain underhand high-arc bounce shot pregame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s not just insane shots from the tunnel Stephen Curry hits pregame.

Before the Warriors faced the Magic Monday, Curry made his underhand high-arc bounce shot — and then went nuts.

Do not play H-O-R-S-E with Stephen Curry.

Curry also played the role of QB1 before the game (and hit a deep shot there, too).

That luck carried over as Curry scored 31 and hit seven 3-pointers — including a half-court buzzer-beater — as the Warriors routed the Magic, 125-96.

Check out more on the Warriors

Three things to know: Chris Paul has Suns seemingly unstoppable in clutch Klay Thompson says return could be in few weeks, maybe a month Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting...

Watch Stephen Curry drain underhand high-arc bounce shot pregame originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories