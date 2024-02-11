Watch Stephen Curry drain game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left, Warriors beat Suns

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

Everyone in the building, everyone watching at home, everyone in North America and parts of Europe knew what the Warriors wanted to do: down 112-110 to the Suns with 3.3 seconds remaining, they wanted Stephen Curry to get the last shot.

Bradley Beal knew it, too. Yet he gambled for the steal of the inbounds pass, missed, and you can guess what happened next.

STEPH ARE YOU KIDDING



pic.twitter.com/Dp5cQ6pu04 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2024

Ballgame.

"You give him a look like that for the game, he's licking his chops," KevinDurant said, via the Associated Press. "I still think we could've had that steal. It's a tough play. Sometimes guys are just that great."

It was a chippy, intense game that felt like a playoff contest. Part of that was Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic going back-and-forth — it was an elbow to Nurkic's face back in December that led to Green's indefinite suspension. Those two picked up where they left off, and the rest of the game fed off that.

Curry's game-winner gave him 30 points and nine 3-pointers on the evening. Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points, while Draymond Green finished the night with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32.

The win moved the Warriors past the Jazz and into the No. 10 seed in the West. The Warriors have the second-easiest schedule in the West the rest of the way and are positioned to make a run up the standings.

