Watch Stephen Curry, Chris Mullin battle each other in Pop-A-Shot

Who ya got for all-time Golden State Warrior Pop-A-Shot king:

Stephen Curry or Chris Mullin?

Curry — still out with a fractured hand — was on the Warriors pregame show Friday and took on Mullin in the ultimate test of any pure shooter, Pop-A-Shot. Curry had to go one handed (his right, shooting hand) because there is still a cast on his left hand, so Mullin did the same. Curry won, and neither player really went with the tried-and-true bank-it-in strategy.

Somewhere you know Rick Berry was watching and saying, “I would beat both of them, and I would shoot underhand.”