Watch Steph Curry's mother, Sonya, make underhanded half-court shot originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Shooting just runs in the Curry family, doesn't it?

Sonya Curry, Warriors superstar Steph Curry's mother, brought the house down when she sunk an underhanded half-court shot when the Curry family was back in Charlotte, N.C. for the NBA All-Star Game.

The Currys celebrated in style after her shot swished through the net.

Steph's mom hit an underhand half-court shot and the entire Curry family lost it 🤭 pic.twitter.com/AfupESIgUo — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) February 15, 2019

Sonya's shooting exploits were on display as part of an event the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family foundation helped put together at the Carole Hoefner Center. The Curry family was there to raise the curtain on a large-scale renovation of the gym, which will help serve the community of Charlotte.

Sonya is quite the athlete herself, so her shooting marksmanship should come as no surprise. Sonya was a basketball star in high school and played volleyball at Virginia Tech University.

Of course, Sonya's husband, Dell, and her two sons, Steph and Seth, have all reached the NBA.

Seth, a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, will be competing against his older, more famous brother on Saturday night in the NBA 3-point contest.

Steph said earlier Friday that he'd beat his brother in the competition, and hinted that Dell also might have a role in the event.

But based on Sonya's half-court shot, is it too late for her to get an invite to enter the contest as well?