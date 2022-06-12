Watch Steph Curry's Game 4 dagger absolutely silence Celtics fans

Watch Steph's Game 4 dagger absolutely silence Celtics fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn’t physically do his signature “night night” celebration after hitting his seventh triple of the night toward the end of the fourth quarter of Game 4, but Boston Celtics fans at TD Garden knew the night was close to over.

A typically loud, energetic and high-intensity TD Garden was absolutely silenced after Curry hit the dagger with less than two minutes remaining.

The Celtics called a timeout to regroup, but Curry remained on the court for a little while to hype himself up in front of stunned Boston fans.

The various videos, angles and replays from the television broadcast don’t do the shot enough justice.

But an in-game video from inside the arena perfectly displays what being a victim of a ticked-off Curry looks and sounds like.

The three extended Golden State’s lead to six, and the Warriors stayed on top with a 107-97 victory behind a historically brilliant, 43-point double-double performance from Curry.

Golden State will re-gain homecourt advantage throughout the remainder of the series and the Warriors will need everything but silent fans to help cheer them on as they push for a 3-2 series lead, and inch closer to their fourth title in eight years.

