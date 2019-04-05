Watch Steph Curry's behind-the-back pass to Kevin Durant for solo dunk originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Get ready to see a Steph Curry highlight over and over again. It'll be on all the highlight reels.

The Warriors star most recently has been in the news for the revelation that he had been playing with blurred vision. That was rectified with the usage of contact lenses, as he's been on a sharpshooting streak ever since.

He put his newly improved vision to good use Thursday night, when he delivered a pass to Kevin Durant in a rather nontraditional manner. After collecting a loose ball in the Warriors' own painted area, Curry made a behind-the-back pass -- with his left hand -- on the money to a wide-open Durant on the other side of the court. Durant then deposited his two easiest points of the night with a thunderous breakaway jam.

Durant's dunk increased the Warriors' lead to 27-8 over the Lakers with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Warriors went on to lead 39-12 at the end of one, and they held a 60-42 advantage at halftime.