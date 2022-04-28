Watch Steph Curry's adorable Game 5 celebration dance with daughter

Watch Steph's adorable celebration dance with daughter Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and his family are definitely used to celebrating, but it has been a couple of years since the Warriors had something to cheer about in the NBA playoffs.

That all changed on Wednesday night as Golden State defeated the Denver Nuggets 102-98 in Game 5 of the opening playoff round, clinching a postseason series for the first time since 2019 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

After dropping a game-high 30 points and helping lead a fourth-quarter comeback at Chase Center, Steph found his loved ones in the crowd and shared a special moment with his six-year-old daughter, Ryan.

Steph celebrating the series win with family ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/JeN9t4hZRx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

The father-daughter duo shared a high five and then transitioned into what appeared to be a secret handshake. With matching dance moves, Ryan and Steph broke it down as surrounding fans enjoyed the impromptu show.

After Steph and Ryan's dance was complete, Ayesha Curry and her husband clasped hands. Sometimes, a simple gesture is worth a thousand words.

It seems like just yesterday that Steph's oldest daughter, Riley, was making waves during playoff postgame moments. Now, he has three children looking up to him in life and on the court.

Dub Nation has watched Steph and his family grow before its eyes, and hopefully, there will be more celebratory dancing in the weeks to come.