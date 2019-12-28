Watch Steph Curry be the Warriors' biggest supporter from sidelines

Steph Curry is somewhat patiently watching the Warriors play from the sidelines as he nurses a broken left hand. As difficult as that is for him, he remains the team's biggest hype man.

During Golden State's 105-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, Curry was there -- suited up (in a suit) and cheering his team on:

The best hype man in the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIiiwTDF40 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2019

He also made the fans get in on the action. How could you say no to him?

Steph didn't have a hard time blending in either as he joined teammates courtside while the team kept scoring:

Steph is an all-time teammate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AEa3k4K37D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2019

Look at Steph on the bench during this entire sequence 😂 pic.twitter.com/QmJi8cUVt2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2019

Alen Smailagic had himself a game coming off the bench scoring four points and five rebounds in five minutes to make a significance in the win.

Steph liking what he sees from Smiley 👀 pic.twitter.com/0TVZTzLojL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2019

Nothing but respect for Mr. Smiley -- or the self-proclaimed "Bucket Man."

He wasn't done there.

The six-time All-Star gave props to the quarter entertainment as well:

Steph was also cheering on the between quarter entertainment 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qRR9SCE2B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 28, 2019

Game recognizes game.

