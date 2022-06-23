Watch Steph Curry take on a theme park basketball game and prove how rigged it is

Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA title and first NBA Finals MVP, a video posted to Twitter shows Steph Curry attempting his luck at the 3-point shooting contest game, which features three racks of four shots that includes one money ball.

While Curry drained all three money balls, he connected on 5 of 12 shots with his misses — especially from the top of the key — showcasing just how loose the rim was and proving how carnival basketball games are rigged.

According to SFGate.com, Curry was likely at Great America in Santa Clara, California.

Check out his performance below:

Steph just confirming these games are rigged Hit all the money balls tho