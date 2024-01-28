Watch: Steph Curry tears jersey in frustration after Lakers loss

The Golden State Warriors are still struggling to close out tight games. On Saturday (Jan. 27,) Steve Kerr‘s team dropped another potential win when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in double-overtime. Losing close games is rapidly becoming part of this roster’s identity, which is likely a trend they will want to snap throughout the second half of the season.

Still, the Warriors are likely growing frustrated at the amount of close losses they’ve endured this season. Following the game, Steph Curry‘s frustrations were clear for everyone to see, as he tore his jersey at the front as he made his way off the court.

Curry has previously discussed his frustrations with the Warriors season thus far and their inability to close out games. It would appear those frustrations were once again at the forefront following another tough defeat.

You can watch the full clip by clicking on the embedded video above.

