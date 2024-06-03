Watch: Steph Curry and his son Canon make appearance at Giants game

While the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are preparing for the NBA Finals, the rest of the league is soaking up the offseason. With no games on the schedule, Steph Curry made a stop at Oracle Park to support the Golden State Warriors’ San Francisco neighbor.

Curry and his family were at the ballpark for the San Francisco Giants’ series-opening game against the red-hot New York Yankees. Along with playing catch with his son, Canon, Curry helped with the ceremonial first pitch.

Curry helped Dr. Clarence B. Jones, a speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., throw the first pitch before the Yankees and Giants took the field.

Curry’s son Canon was caught dancing on the jumbotron at the stadium during the game. Other Warriors members, such as Brandin Podziemski, Lester Quinones and Trayce Jackson-Davis, were also at the ballpark.

Despite the Warriors being in the building, the Yankees rolled past the Giants 6-2 behind a pair of powerful home runs and four RBIs from Aaron Judge.

