Watch Steph Curry somehow swish absurd, acrobatic shot after whistle

Watch Steph somehow swish absurd, acrobatic shot after whistle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Somehow Steph Curry continues to find new ways to amaze us.

In the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Curry fell to the floor and chucked up an underhanded toss that somehow went in ... but after the buzzer.

This counts in our book, Steph ðŸ¤¯pic.twitter.com/REwH8zpWZY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Seriously, how did Steph make this â‰ï¸pic.twitter.com/4ChlJgmSIq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Unfortunately for Steph and the Warriors -- and basketball fans in general -- the jaw-dropping play did not count.

It wouldn't be the first time that Curry's wizardry resulted in a play that defied the laws of gravity.

Let's just pretend that he got it off before the buzzer.