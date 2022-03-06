Watch Steph Curry somehow swish absurd, acrobatic shot after whistle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Watch Steph somehow swish absurd, acrobatic shot after whistle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Somehow Steph Curry continues to find new ways to amaze us.

In the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Curry fell to the floor and chucked up an underhanded toss that somehow went in ... but after the buzzer.

Unfortunately for Steph and the Warriors -- and basketball fans in general -- the jaw-dropping play did not count.

It wouldn't be the first time that Curry's wizardry resulted in a play that defied the laws of gravity.

RELATED: How long can Warriors be 'desperate' for Draymond's return?

Let's just pretend that he got it off before the buzzer.

Recommended Stories