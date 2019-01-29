Watch Steph Curry sign pair of shoes, give them to young Warriors fan originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry set a record in the Warriors' thorough win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, and then he gave up his shoes.

He had a good reason, though. Before he left the court, Curry bent over to sign his kicks, and walked over to a young woman in a No. 30 Warriors jersey standing courtside.

Then, he made her night.

Steph just made this young fan's life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YQNRCh5ejm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2019

Curry made the Warriors' night, too, by scoring a game-high 26 points, as he hit each of his first six 3-pointers. The Warriors extended their winning streak to 11 games, and Curry continued to lead the way.

Since the Warriors last lost, Curry is averaging 30.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 46.1 percent from 3. He hasn't missed a free throw, either.

But more importantly, he didn't miss a chance to give a fan a lifelong memory.