Watch: Steph Curry shows off smooth crossover to get open 3-pointer vs. Spurs

For the first time in the 2020-21 season, the Golden State Warriors displayed the new “Oakland Forever” edition of their uniforms. Donning a new set of threads against the San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry caught fire in the first quarter.

In the opening 12 minutes, the two-time Most Valuable Player tallied a game-high 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field with two assists. One of his two 3-pointers in the first quarter came after a slick crossover from the six-time All-Star.

With tight defense from Patty Mills, Curry shook off the defender with a slick behind the back crossover. His crafty handles created enough space for a wide-open triple attempt. After letting the jumper fly, Curry started to make his way back on defense before the ball swished through the net.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Stephen Curry is a very talented basketball player pic.twitter.com/jXZGywFln6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2021

when you know you know https://t.co/QPDzFuM2iI pic.twitter.com/mmk5Lp7TzE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2021

As the Warriors jumped out to an early 22 point lead against the Spurs, Curry finished the first half with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers, five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

