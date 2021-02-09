Watch: Steph Curry shows off range with long-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer in first quarter vs. Spurs

Through the first two contests of a four-game road trip in Texas, Steph Curry has been red-hot from beyond the arc. In a pair of games against the Dallas Mavericks, the six-time All-Star has shot 51.3% from beyond the arc, hitting 15-of-29 long-distance jumpers.

Against the Mavs, Curry showed off his elite range, nailing some deep jumpers, including a triple from the center court logo in Dallas.

With the road trip moving to San Antonio, the two-time Most Valuable Player picked up right where he left off. In the first quarter against the Spurs, Curry tallied 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including three triples with three boards and three assists.

Curry capped off the quarter with an incredible 3-pointer from way beyond the arc. The sharpshooting guard weaved through San Antonio’s defense to launch a jumper from deep that swished through the net as the first-quarter buzzer rang through the arena.

Stephen Curry is a walking cheat code.#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2KZzRPfG8U — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2021

Steph is an absolute cheat code pic.twitter.com/JfYJwBJquQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2021

Curry finished the contest with a game-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field with seven boards and six assists in 35 minutes. Curry continued his impressive pace from long-distance, drilling 6-of-11 from behind the 3-point line in Golden State’s 105-100 loss to San Antonio.

