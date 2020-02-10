That handle looks awfully familiar.

Steph Curry hasn't taken the court for the Warriors since Oct. 30, the night the two-time MVP broke his hand falling to the floor at Chase Center.

The injury has limited Curry's role with the team to spectator, often vocally cheering on his teammates from the bench in street clothes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, Curry showed some of his old form during a casual one-on-one game inside the Warriors' practice facility at Chase Center.

Steph looks ready for the return 😂 pic.twitter.com/JkZsCRwkf6 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 10, 2020

Curry even showed that his stepback game hasn't lost a step during his time away from the court.

Steph's stepback looking crispy 👀 pic.twitter.com/dnmiUA0gZO — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 10, 2020

[RELATED: Chriss focused on living in the moment with Dubs right now]

Golden State hasn't officially announced a return date for the star guard, but recent reports have indicated the team is targeting an "early March" comeback for Curry.

However, with the Warriors firmly occupying the cellar of the Western Conference standings, does it make sense to bring back a guy with a lengthy injury history who is past his age-30 season when the playoffs are out of the question?

Ultimately the decision lies with Steve Kerr, Bob Myers and the rest of the Warriors' brass, but Curry clearly is itching to get back on the court.

Watch Steph Curry show off his handle at Warriors practice facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area