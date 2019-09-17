Watch Steph Curry shoot at Warriors’ new Chase Center practice facility

For 10 years, Steph Curry practiced on the same hoop at the Warriors practice facility in downtown Oakland.

But times are changing, and the Warriors no longer call Oakland home.

With the Warriors moving to Chase Center in San Francisco, the team will practice on courts attached to their new arena.

On Monday night, Curry's friend Will Lowery posted several videos on his Instagram account of the Warriors star working out and getting up shots at the new practice facility.

In the videos, Curry can be seen hitting several wing and corner 3-pointers.

After 10 years at the same facility, Curry will have to build new routines and get used to a new environment.

You know who else was performing at Chase Center on Monday night? John Mayer.

We wonder if Steph snuck away from the practice court to catch a few of Mayer's songs.

