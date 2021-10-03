Watch: Steph Curry puts on a show during shooting competition at Warriors training camp
With the Golden State Warriors back at practice for the 2021 edition of training camp, Steph Curry is back to doing one of the things he does best — shooting the basketball.
At a recent practice, the two-time Most Valuable Player put on a show at San Francisco’s Chase Center during one of the Warriors shooting competitions. Curry rattled off a perfect round of four triples in a row to end the contest.
After drilling his last jumper from the corner, the seven-time All-Star went into celebration mode. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole quickly joined Curry to celebrate.
Curry is coming off a red-hot 2020-21 campaign, earning votes for MVP and a spot on the All-NBA first team. The 33-year-old guard won the scoring title, averaging 32 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field. Curry added 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest in 63 games.
The Davidson product will begin his 13th season in the association with a preseason contest against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
