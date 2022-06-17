Watch: Steph Curry puts on a show during pregame before Game 6 of NBA Finals in Boston

Heading into Game 6, Steph Curry is coming off his quietest performance of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors guard uncharacteristically struggled to find the bottom of the net, scoring only 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Curry especially struggled from beyond the arc, missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. Curry’s NBA record of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3-pointer came to an end.

Despite his off-shooting night, the reigning Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player looked ready to go before Game 6 in Boston. On Thursday night, Curry put on a show at TD Garden before the start of Game 6.

During the warm-up shootaround, Curry drilled a flurry of shots, including a mesmerizing sequence that featured consecutive jumpers from Boston’s logo at halfcourt. Curry also hit a trick shot from the corner that came on a soccer-style pass from assistant coach Leandro Barbosa.

With the Warriors holding a chance to win the NBA title on Thursday night, Game 6 is set to tip off at 6 p.m. PT in Boston.

