FOLLOW LIVE:

U.S. Open second-round updates: Rahm, Morikawa off to hot starts

Watch: Steph Curry puts on a show during pregame before Game 6 of NBA Finals in Boston

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call III
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Heading into Game 6, Steph Curry is coming off his quietest performance of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors guard uncharacteristically struggled to find the bottom of the net, scoring only 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. 

Curry especially struggled from beyond the arc, missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. Curry’s NBA record of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3-pointer came to an end. 

Despite his off-shooting night, the reigning Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player looked ready to go before Game 6 in Boston. On Thursday night, Curry put on a show at TD Garden before the start of Game 6. 

During the warm-up shootaround, Curry drilled a flurry of shots, including a mesmerizing sequence that featured consecutive jumpers from Boston’s logo at halfcourt. Curry also hit a trick shot from the corner that came on a soccer-style pass from assistant coach Leandro Barbosa.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

 

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter: 

With the Warriors holding a chance to win the NBA title on Thursday night, Game 6 is set to tip off at 6 p.m. PT in Boston.

 This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

List

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Recommended Stories